Dragic scored 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime win over the Pistons.

With Hassan Whiteside (knee) unavailable, Miami's backcourt took charge of the offense, and both Dragic and Josh Richardson topped 20 points, with Richardson's 27 leading all scorers. Dragic's toe, which cost him Saturday's contest, didn't seem to be an issue for him, and the veteran point guard has now hit for 20 or more points in five of his eight games to begin the season.