Dragic posted 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 121-108 Game 5 loss to the Celtics.

Despite shooting poorly from long range, Dragic managed to reach the 20-point mark through efficient shooting from other areas of the floor, including the free throw line. Game 5 marked the fourth time in the series that the veteran has scored at least 20 points -- his high mark being 29 points in Game 1.