Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 25 points in victory

Dragic had 25 points (11-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 victory over Orlando.

Dragic finished with 25 points, the most he has scored since the 22nd of November. He has been in a shooting slump of late, struggling with a niggling elbow injury. This was the most comfortable he has looked in some time and is hopefully a sign that he is ready to get back to where owners know he can be. He will get a few nights rest before facing Detroit on Wednesday.