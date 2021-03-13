Dragic ended with 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes off the bench in Friday's win at Chicago.

Dragic was having a rather pedestrian game until the fourth quarter, as the veteran guard scored 20 of his 25 points in the final 12 minutes of action. Dragic has looked comfortable coming off the bench and has been scoring at a high level in recent games, averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from three-point range over his last seven appearances (two starts).