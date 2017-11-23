Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 27 points in 31 minutes

Dragic accounted for 26 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), grabbed five rebounds, collected four assists and one steal across 36 minutes Wednesday in Miami's win over Boston.

Dragic was a driving force behind Miami's victory Wednesday night over Boston. Along with starting shooting guard Dion Waiters, the backcourt tandem accounted for most of Miami's production, combining for 53 points and 10 assists. Dragic was running the point and attacking the paint tirelessly, consistently finding himself at the free-throw line where connected on nine of 10 attempts. During their time together in Miami, Dragic and Waiters have shared ball-handling duties and will continue to do so. There will be no shortage of opportunities, and Dragic will continue to take advantage of them.