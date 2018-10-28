Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 28 points in victory Saturday
Dragic totaled 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Dragic turned back the clock with a vintage offensive showing, leading the team with 28 points including four triples in 35 minutes of playing time. Dragic is far from the player he was only a matter of a couple of seasons ago but still has the ability to get it done on any given night. He offers very little outside of scoring and assists, therefore capping his overall fantasy value. He still needs to be owned everywhere, albeit with slightly reduced expectations.
