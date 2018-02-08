Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 30 points in loss to Rockets
Dragic scored 30 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Rockets.
Dragic was in an offensive groove in this one, connecting on 65 percent of his shot attempts and missing just once from the foul line. He also led the team in assists and finished second in minutes played. Dragic's production has been a bit inconsistent of late, as he's alternated 30-plus point outings with mediocre efforts over his last four games. He'll look to build on this effort Friday against the Bucks.
