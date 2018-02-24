Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 30 points in loss
Dragic tallied 30 points (12-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-123 loss to the Pelicans.
Dragic flirted with a triple-double in the overtime loss, continuing his mid-season resurgence. After a lean spell around Christmas time, he has now scored in double-figures in 10 of his last 12 games. The Heat are going to be in a dogfight for playoff positions the rest of the way, meaning Dragic is going to be seeing big minutes moving forward. The buy-low window that existed has now firmly slammed shut.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Leads team with 28 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Hand injury derails shot Friday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Returns to Friday's game•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 30 points in loss to Rockets•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores season-high 33 points•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...