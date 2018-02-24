Dragic tallied 30 points (12-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-123 loss to the Pelicans.

Dragic flirted with a triple-double in the overtime loss, continuing his mid-season resurgence. After a lean spell around Christmas time, he has now scored in double-figures in 10 of his last 12 games. The Heat are going to be in a dogfight for playoff positions the rest of the way, meaning Dragic is going to be seeing big minutes moving forward. The buy-low window that existed has now firmly slammed shut.