Dragic recorded 21 points (7-10 FG, 7-9 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds in a 128-124 away win Saturday against the Wizards.

The Wizards often gave Dragic ample physical space that allowed him to make his career-best seven treys. Dragic's performance was unexpected considering he shot 25.0 percent from three before Saturday. He now owns a 37.8 three-point percentage through eight games with the Heat this season.