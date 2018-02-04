Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores season-high 33 points
Dragic scored 33 points (13-23 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Pistons.
Dragic recorded a new season high in scoring while leading the team in shot attempts. He also awakened from behind the arc, connecting on multiple treys for just the second time in the last nine games. Dragic's big game ended a recent streak of futility that saw him average 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 0.5 made three-point attempts per game over his last four. He'll look to build on this performance Monday against the Magic.
