Dragic scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 29 minutes during Monday's 124-114 loss to the 76ers.

After getting held to zero points by the Wizards on Saturday, Dragic bounced back with his sixth 20-plus point performance of the season. Minor injuries have already cost the veteran point guard three starts in 13 games for Miami, but that's nothing new -- he hasn't played 80 games in a season since he was a fresh-faced Sun in 2009-10.