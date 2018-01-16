Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores team-high 22 in Monday's loss
Dragic scored 22 points (7-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding nine assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Monday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls.
Despite his struggles from three-point range, Dragic still put together a productive evening. He's now scored at least 20 points in four straight games and six of his last eight, averaging 21.9 points, 7.1 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.9 threes and 0.8 steals over that eight-game stretch.
