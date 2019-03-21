Dragic ended with 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 victory over the Spurs.

Dragic scored in excess of 20 points for the second straight game Wednesday, hitting four triples on his way to 22 points. Dragic appears as though he is back to full health after what has been an injury-riddled season. His supporting numbers went missing in this one but owners have to be thrilled with his offensive output and should continue to roll him out there despite the fact he is coming off the bench.