Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores team-high 24 points
Dragic had 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-106 win at Brooklyn.
Dragic only has one start this season, but he has been extremely productive leading the second unit -- he has scored in double digits in five of his last six games off the bench, while dishing out at least four assists five times over that span. Expect him to continue his strong run of form Tuesday at Toronto.
