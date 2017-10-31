Heat's Goran Dragic: Sent home from practice with illness
Dragic came down with an illness and was sent home from Tuesday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
The severity of the illness is unclear, but coach Erik Spoelstra did note that the Heat hope to have Dragic available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls. Look for an update following shootaround Wednesday morning. The point guard played a season-high 39 minutes in Monday's loss to Minnesota and finished with 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists.
