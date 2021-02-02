Dragic (groin) tallied three points (1-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes Monday in the Heat's 129-121 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Dragic's awful shooting night and low minutes made for a disappointing return from a three-game absence, but he should see his playing time and performance pick up once the injury is further in the rear-view mirror. Before missing time last week, Dragic had seen 30-plus minutes in each of his prior six games, averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in those contests.