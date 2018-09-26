Heat's Goran Dragic: Sits out practice with sore ankle
Dragic (ankle) sat out Wednesday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic tweaked his ankle during the team's opening practice Tuesday and the Heat will now take a cautious approach with him despite previously indicating he wouldn't miss time. Despite the absence, the general belief seems to be it's just a minor injury and Dragic should be back on the court in the near future. Keep an eye out for another update over the next few days, but there's now a chance the Heat consider resting him for Sunday's preseason opener against the Spurs depending how he progresses later this week.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Tweaks ankle, not expected to miss time•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Puts up a quiet 20 points in loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Notches team-high 23 points in Game 3 loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Struggles with shot in Game 1 loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Not on injury report•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Expected to practice Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...