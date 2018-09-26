Dragic (ankle) sat out Wednesday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic tweaked his ankle during the team's opening practice Tuesday and the Heat will now take a cautious approach with him despite previously indicating he wouldn't miss time. Despite the absence, the general belief seems to be it's just a minor injury and Dragic should be back on the court in the near future. Keep an eye out for another update over the next few days, but there's now a chance the Heat consider resting him for Sunday's preseason opener against the Spurs depending how he progresses later this week.