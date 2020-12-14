Dragic (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against New Orleans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic said at the start of camp he's fully recovered from the torn plantar fascia he sustained during the NBA Finals in October, but he won't be suiting up in the exhibition opener. Miami may just be giving some extra rest to its top veterans given the recency of the Finals, as Jimmy Butler and Andre Iguodala are also unavailable for undisclosed reasons.