Heat's Goran Dragic: Solid outing Wednesday
Dragic tallied 17 points (6-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Magic.
Though Dragic didn't shoot efficiently, he managed to rack up six assists while impressively committing no turnovers. Overall, the performance was nothing too out of the ordinary for Dragic, who posted 20.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game last season.
