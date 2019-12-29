Dragic delivered 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-116 overtime win against the 76ers.

Dragic has scored at least 13 in seven straight appearances, and he has handed out at least six dimes in four of the last five. Moreover, he matched his season high in minutes in this one and seems to be making a smooth transition to his new role as sixth man after being a starter for the vast majority of the last decade.