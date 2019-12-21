Heat's Goran Dragic: Solid run in return
Dragic ended with 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 129-114 victory over the Knicks.
Dragic returned from a nine-game absence, putting up a controlled performance. He was able to ease himself back into the offense, especially given the lack of defense on the opposing side. Dragic has shifted into the second unit this season with the emergence of Kendrick Nunn. His role is still solid enough to have fringe 12-team value but the upside is typically limited to scoring and assists.
