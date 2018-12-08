Heat's Goran Dragic: Starting Friday
Dragic will play and start at point guard in Friday's contest against the Heat, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic will replace Wayne Ellington (personal) in the starting lineup. It will be his first game after missing the previous eight. It is unclear what type of workload he will see, as the Heat will presumably want to work him back into the swing of things.
