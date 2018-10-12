Heat's Goran Dragic: Starting Friday
Dragic is starting Friday's game against the Hawks.
Dragic had been nursing a knee injury but is healthy enough to play Friday. He'll suit up as the Heat's starting point guard for the regular season.
