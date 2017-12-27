Heat's Goran Dragic: Starting Tuesday

Dragic (elbow) will start Tuesday against Orlando, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The Heat waited until just before tip to make the announcement, but Dragic expected to play all along after he returned to action Saturday against New Orleans. The veteran will start at his usual point guard spot, where he'll be flanked by Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson.

