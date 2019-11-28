Heat's Goran Dragic: Starting Wednesday
Dragic is in the starting lineup Wednesday at Houston.
Justice Winslow (concussion) is returning from a nine-game absence but will come off the bench, allowing Dragic to make his first start of the season. The 33-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 28.4 minutes this season.
