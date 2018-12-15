Heat's Goran Dragic: Still out Sunday
Dragic (knee) will not play Sunday against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic is set to miss another game, which will mark his fourth absence in six games. He missed a stretch of eight games earlier in the year as well with the same issue. While Dragic is considered day-to-day, it's possible this issue will bother him throughout the season, limiting his fantasy value. In games that Dragic has missed, Dwyane Wade (undisclosed) has been a beneficiary, seeing his average fantasy points per game rise by 6.0.
