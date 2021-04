Dragic had 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in Sunday's win over the Nets.

Despite the so-so shooting line, this was one of Dragic's best performances of the entire season, as he finished as a game-best plus-18 in 31 minutes. His eight rebounds set a new season high, while his 15 combined rebounds and assists were his most in any game this season.