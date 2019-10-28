Dragic had 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Miami's 109-116 defeat at Minnesota on Sunday.

Dragic continues to play off the bench but remains highly productive, as he is taking advantage of the fact that both Dion Waiters (suspension) and Jimmy Butler (personal) remain sidelined. He might experience a slight dip in numbers once both are back, but the veteran point guard should continue as a strong fantasy asset thanks to his averages of 19.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in 29.0 minutes off the bench. Miami play against the Hawks on Tuesday.