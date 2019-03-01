Heat's Goran Dragic: Strong showing in Thursday's loss
Dragic produced 21 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 loss to the Rockets.
Dragic has combined to score 48 points (12-23 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 17-17 FT) across 45 minutes in the last two contests. After struggling in his first two games back in the lineup, Dragic has now been downright dominant on back-to-back nights. With the Heat falling behind in the race for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, Dragic will likely be relied upon pretty heavily as soon as his body can handle it.
