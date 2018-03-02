Dragic scored 19 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 131-113 loss to the Lakers.

Dragic struggled from deep, missing all of his three-point attempts, but he still wound up exceeding his season average in scoring through his sheer volume of attempts. He's been on a role as a scorer of late, averaging 20.3 points per game over his last six. Dragic has also handed out at least seven assists in three of the last four games and continues to see his share of usage on a nightly basis.