Heat's Goran Dragic: Struggles in loss to Hornets
Dragic had nine points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) and three assists in Tuesday's loss to Charlotte.
It was a disappointing performance from Dragic, who was a non-factor for most of the night and committed a team-high four turnovers. Nonetheless, history says Dragic will bounce back, but his next chance to do so won't come until Saturday in Atlanta.
