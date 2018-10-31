Dragic had nine points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) and three assists in Tuesday's loss to Charlotte.

It was a disappointing performance from Dragic, who was a non-factor for most of the night and committed a team-high four turnovers. Nonetheless, history says Dragic will bounce back, but his next chance to do so won't come until Saturday in Atlanta.