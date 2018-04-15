Dragic totaled 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Miami's 130-103 loss to the Sixers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Dragic's final line was respectable, but it belied the struggles he endured from the field throughout the night. The veteran point guard will need to turn in a vastly better shooting performance moving forward for the Heat to have any chance of making it past the opening round against the red-hot Sixers, as he remains one of the most consistent sources of offense on the entire roster. He'll look to bounce back in Game 2 on Monday night.