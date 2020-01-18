Dragic scored 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt) in a victory over the Thunder on Friday, throwing in five assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes.

Dragic has been a fringe standard league player throughout most of the season. Young breakout studs Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro have cut into some of Dragic's value. The 71.7 percent that he's shooting from the charity stripe is the second-lowest of his career. In addition, his 0.6 steals per game is also tied for the second-lowest of his career, beaten only by the 0.5 per game he produced in his rookie season when he saw only 13.2 minutes per game. The 33-year old's age and injury history are catching up with him. He's still worth a look in many leagues while he's getting about 28 minutes per game, but if his playing time or production fall any further, he could become a serious drop candidate in all but the deepest of leagues.