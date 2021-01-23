Dragic registered 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's loss against the Raptors.

Dragic didn't have problems running the offense Friday despite being listed as probable due to a foot problem, and while he needed 12 shots to record just 13 points, he did a good job to provide value in other areas of the game as well. The veteran point guard began the season on the bench, but he is expected to remain in the starting lineup as long as Tyler Herro (neck) remains out, and that should translate into an uptick in his numbers across the board for at least the next two or three games.