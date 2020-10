Dragic sustained a torn plantar fascia in his left foot during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It's brutal news for the Heat, which was already coming off an 18-point loss during the opener of the NBA Finals. The team has yet to provide a timetable for Dragic's return, but any absence will be difficult to overcome for Miami. Kendrick Nunn is the likely candidate to enter the starting lineup during any time missed.