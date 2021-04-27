Dragic registered eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Bulls.

The 34-year-old drew the start with both Kendrick Nunn (neck) and Tyler Herro (foot) out of the lineup and delivered a solid all-around game. Before Monday's game, Dragic had totaled just 12 points, four assists and one steal while averaging 18.5 minutes over his last two games, so fantasy owners should take shouldn't get too excited after this performance. Still, until Nunn and Herro return to the lineup, feel free to stream Dragic if you need decent points, assists, rebounds and steals.