Dragic supplied 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes in the Heat's 104-100 preseason loss to the Spurs on Sunday.

The veteran point guard shook off the ankle tweak he'd suffered in the Heat's opening practice of training camp earlier in the week to turn in an efficient performance. Dragic enters his fourth full season in South Florida coming off averages of 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds across 75 games in the 2017-18 campaign.