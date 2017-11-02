Heat's Goran Dragic: Tallies team-high 20 points Wednesday
Dragic (illness) finished Wednesday's win over the Bulls with 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one steal and two turnovers across 34 minutes.
Dragic was dealing with an illness prior to Wednesday's contest, but was cleared following pregame warmups and showed no signs of being slowed down. He put up a team-high 20 points, while adding a six assists to just two turnovers. With his running mate Hassan Whiteside (knee) back, that eases the pressure off of Dragic a bit offensively, though he's still going to be the team's top playmaker moving forward. Consider him completely healthy ahead of Friday's tilt with the Nuggets.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Officially cleared to play•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Goes through shootaround Wednesday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Probable Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Sent home from practice with illness•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Pours in 22 points Saturday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Will play Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.