Heat's Goran Dragic: Tallies team-high 20 points Wednesday

Dragic (illness) finished Wednesday's win over the Bulls with 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one steal and two turnovers across 34 minutes.

Dragic was dealing with an illness prior to Wednesday's contest, but was cleared following pregame warmups and showed no signs of being slowed down. He put up a team-high 20 points, while adding a six assists to just two turnovers. With his running mate Hassan Whiteside (knee) back, that eases the pressure off of Dragic a bit offensively, though he's still going to be the team's top playmaker moving forward. Consider him completely healthy ahead of Friday's tilt with the Nuggets.