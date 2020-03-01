Dragic managed 19 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds across 32 minutes during Saturday's 116-113 win over the Nets.

Dragic put on an excellent performance, posting his third double-double of the season, notably handing out 10 dimes while only turning the ball over once. Saturday's effort also marked Dragic's 20th straight game scoring in double-figures -- a stretch in which he's averaged 17.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds. Through Dragic's career, his teams have posted a 20-9 record when he's gone for at least 19 points and 10 assists.