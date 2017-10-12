Heat's Goran Dragic: To be rested for Friday's preseason finale

Dragic (rest) will sit out Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat have limited Dragic's workload throughout the preseason, as he's missing his fourth straight preseason game after participating in EuroBasket over the summer. He should still be good to go for the regular-season opener, however, so look for him to start at point guard and see his usual workload next Wednesday against the Magic. Dragic averaged 20.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers across 33.7 minutes last season.