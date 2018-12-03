Heat's Goran Dragic: To remain out Tuesday
Dragic (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Dragic continues to nurse a sore knee, and Tuesday will mark his eighth consecutive absence. Expect Miami to again employ a point-guard-by-committee approach, with Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson serving as the ball-handlers on the first unit.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country