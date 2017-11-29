Heat's Goran Dragic: Totals just seven points in Tuesday's loss

Dragic contributed seven points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during a 108-97 loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Dragic had one of his worst games of the season in the blowout loss, as he attempted a season-low five field goal attempts. He has had some poor games recently, as his three single-digit scoring games so far this season have come in the last six outings. He'll have a good opportunity to bounce back Wednesday in a matchup with the Knicks.