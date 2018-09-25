Dragic tweaked his ankle during Tuesday's practice, but he doesn't expect to miss any time, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The tweak is being considered very minor, so barring a surprise uptick in discomfort or swelling in the coming few days, Dragic should be able to resume practicing as usual. Still, for those playing preseason DFS, it will be something to monitor ahead of the team's exhibition opener Sunday against the Spurs.