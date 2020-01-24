Heat's Goran Dragic: Unavailable vs. Los Angeles
Dragic (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic was added to the injury report following Wednesday's matchup with calf soreness, and the issue is evidently serious enough to hold him out of this one. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro may be forced to man point guard as a result.
