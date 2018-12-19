Dragic will undergo a right knee scope Wednesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Early indications are that Dragic will miss two months, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dragic has been battling knee soreness for most of the season, and he's missed more games than he's played in. The exact issue remains unclear, but more information may arrive once he's out of surgery. Justise Winslow will presumably continue starting in Dragic's place.