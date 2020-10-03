Dragic (foot) is doubtful to play in Sunday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Despite Dragic receiving constant treatment for his torn plantar fascia, it appears it won't be enough to get him back on the court for Sunday's game. In Game 2, Tyler Herro started at point guard and played a season-high 43 minutes, posting 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists. Herro is likely the top option to start again in Game 3 unless head coach Erik Spoelstra decides to go in another direction. Kendrick Nunn, who is averaging 15.5 points on 61.1 percent shooting during the series, is another candidate to receive the starting nod.