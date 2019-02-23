Heat's Goran Dragic: Upgraded to probable
Dragic (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Dragic was originally deemed available to return from a lengthy stint on the sidelines on Thursday, but ultimately did not play. However, it appears he is trending in a different direction this time. Still, he will likely be eased back into the swing of things assuming he is ultimately able to suit up. Expect final confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.
