Dragic totaled 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in Thursday's 106-101 Game 2 victory over the Celtics.

Dragic led all scorers with 25 points as the Heat shot out to a 2-0 series lead over the Celtics. The renaissance continues for Dragic who is playing as well as he has for quite some time. It would appear as though the Heat may have had the plan for him to start in the playoffs all along given the success they have achieved over the past 11 games. Game 3 will be on Saturday and the Heat will be looking to go up 3-0, all but assuring themselves of an NBA Finals berth.