Dragic ended with 27 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 115-104 victory over the Bucks.

Dragic continues to defy logic, putting up 27 points while playing the best basketball he has played for many-a-season. Since entering the starting lineup, he has scored at least 20 points in five straight games and has been putting up borderline second-round value. Although fantasy is done for the season, it does show you what he is capable of and his current productivity could go a long way to helping the Heat as they push for an upset series win.