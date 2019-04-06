Heat's Goran Dragic: Well-rounded line in Friday's loss
Dragic delivered 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, and four steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to the Timberwolves.
Dragic has snagged at least four steals in two of the last three tilts. Furthermore, he should be expected to remain extremely aggressive offensively across the last three regular season matchups as the Heat try to overcome the absence of Josh Richardson (groin) and reach the playoffs in Dwyane Wade's final campaign.
